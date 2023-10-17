North Carolina’s new voting rules challenged again in court, and GOP lawmakers seek to get involved

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Another federal lawsuit has been filed challenging provisions in a new North Carolina elections law that critics contend will discourage young adults from voting through a popular method. The complaint filed Tuesday marks the third such lawsuit against portions of a voting bill that became law last week. The Republican-controlled General Assembly overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto. The latest lawsuit focuses on changes made to same-day registration that plaintiffs argue increase the risk that U.S. Postal Service error will deny someone a vote. Meanwhile, GOP legislators say they can’t trust Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein to defend the law and want to formally enter two of the lawsuits.

