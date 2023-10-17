No charges for deputy who fatally shot 21-year-old during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor says a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a 21-year-old man during a traffic stop won’t be criminally charged. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told news outlets on Tuesday that the deputy clearly ordered Jarveon Hudspeth not to reenter his vehicle, but he did so and started to drive away. Officials say the shooting happened June 24 after the deputy approached the car and tried to stop it from leaving the scene. Videos of the traffic stop show a deputy holding onto the car’s steering wheel and being carried away as the vehicle speeds off, but does not show the moment when the deputy shot the driver.

