Malaysia says landslide that killed 31 people last year was caused by heavy rain, not human activity

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian government investigation has concluded the landslide that killed 31 people at an unlicensed campground last year was caused by persistent heavy rainfall, not human activity. Ninety-two people were sleeping at a campsite on an organic farm when soil and debris crashed down from a road above and covered about 3 acres of the site in central Selangor state. Most of the campers were families enjoying a year-end vacation, and 11 of the 31 dead were children. Authorities said the operator has a license for the organic farm but no permit to run the campsite. The government said more than 4 1/2 inches of rain fell in the preceding five days.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.