LSU All-American Angel Reese signs endorsement deal with Reebok
LSU All-American Angel Reese has a new endorsement deal with a major shoe and athletic apparel company. Reebok announced it has signed the Tigers’ star forward as a partner as she prepares to begin her first season since leading LSU to a naitonal title last spring. In an interview published on the company’s website, Reese said former LSU and NBA player Shaquille O’Neal, who recently became Reebok’s president of basketball, was influential in bringing the deal together.