Keep wildlife in mind when decorating for Halloween

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking Coloradans to keep antlered wildlife in mind when decorating for Halloween.

CPW says Halloween decorations can create a real scare when antlered wildlife get tangled up in them, and that’s only one of the human-created hazards deer, elk, and moose can encounter in yards each fall.

The agency says all of these hazards can be prevented if residents do their part.

CPW says wildlife officers respond to incidents every year where antlered animals have become dangerously entangled. The most common hazards include hammocks, holiday decorations, garden items such as tomato cages as well as soccer goals, and netting from sports such as tennis and volleyball.

“Right now is a good opportunity to clean up your yard and to remove items a curious animal might stick its nose in or get wrapped up in,” said CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Steve McClung out of the Durango office. “And when you’re putting up decorations, keep wildlife in mind. We see animals get wrapped up all the time, and all of these impairments can affect their mobility, vision, and ability to eat and drink.”

According to CPW, bucks can be especially prone to these situations this time of year as they like to rub their antlers on things to signal their presence during the rut, or breeding season that hits its peak in November.

CPW recommends holiday lights and decorations be placed higher than six feet or attached tightly to trees and buildings. Lights or webs that hang low or are draped insecurely over vegetation easily get tangled in antlers.

To learn more about living with wildlife, go to the CPW website.