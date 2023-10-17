Jurors in New Mexico deliver split verdicts in kidnapping and terrorism case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jurors on Tuesday delivered split verdicts in a case that stemmed from the search for a 3-year-old boy who went missing from Georgia. He was found dead hundreds of miles away at a squalid compound in northern New Mexico. The boy’s father was convicted of terrorism related charges, while other members of his family were convicted of a mix of kidnapping and terrorism charges. Jurors reached their decision Tuesday after deliberating for two-and-a-half days. They heard weeks of testimony from children who had lived with their parents at the compound, other family members, firearms experts, doctors and forensic technicians. The defendants, who are Muslim, argued that federal authorities targeted them because of their religion.

