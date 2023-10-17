I-25 estimated to be reopened tomorrow evening following train derailment on Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that they anticipate I-25 will reopen tomorrow evening. They say that most of the derailed cars have been removed.

Currently, I-25 remains closed in both directions north of Pueblo after a train derailed Sunday afternoon.

CDOT updated its initial recommendations for drivers.

CDOT now recommends that drivers trying to get to Pueblo use Overton Rd. This detour starts at Exit 110. CDOT says this route should be used for local traffic only.

For drivers going past Pueblo, CDOT recommends using Highway 115 southbound out of Colorado Springs and then, using Highway 50 to go east. Drivers traveling northbound are advised to start on Highway 50 and then use Highway 115 to travel north towards Colorado Springs.

CDOT says that drivers using CO 115 will encounter a 12-mile-long construction project. For more information, click here.

