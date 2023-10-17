Greta Thunberg joins activists to disrupt oil executives’ forum in London

LONDON (AP) — Greta Thunberg has joined dozens of climate activists outside a central London hotel to disrupt a meeting of oil and gas company executives. Five people were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway during the protest targeting the Energy Intelligence Forum, which is hosting speakers including the chief executives of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and Norway’s Equinor as well as the U.K.’s energy security minister. Protesters attempted to block access to the conference venue by sitting on the sidewalk by the entrance. They held aloft banners and chanted “oily money out” and “cancel the conference.” The protesters accuse fossil fuel companies of deliberately slowing the global energy transition to renewables in order to make more profit.

