Former Treasury Secretary Lew, Biden’s pick for ambassador to Israel, to face senators at hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is moving quickly to confirm Jacob Lew as ambassador to Israel, holding a hearing on his nomination. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Wednesday comes as President Joe Biden heads to the region to reinforce U.S. support for Israel and try to ease tensions in its new war with Hamas. The White House has told lawmakers it could soon request between $90 billion and $100 billion for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. That’s according to four people familiar with the conversations. Lew, a Treasury Secretary under former President Barack Obama, was nominated by Biden last month after former Ambassador Tom Nides left the post in July.

