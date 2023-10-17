Former AP videojournalist Yaniv Zohar killed in Hamas attack at home with his family

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Associated Press videojournalist Yaniv Zohar was killed in his home along with his wife and two daughters during Hamas’ bloody cross-border rampage on Oct. 7. His funeral was Tuesday, and an estimated 1,000 people attended. Zohar worked for the AP Israel office for 15 years, until 2020. His area of expertise was the intermittent warfare on the doorstep of his home in the Nahal Oz kibbutz near the border with Gaza. Though fiercely competitive, he was beloved by his fellow journalists. His home near the Gaza border became a base for other journalists arriving to report breaking news. AP Executive Editor Julie Pace said that when tensions rose in the Middle East, colleagues asked: “What does Yaniv say?”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.