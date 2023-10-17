Florence karate studio plans to close following allegations of sexual exploitation of a child against instructor

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Bendell Karate will close next week after a long-time instructor, Rajan Pradhan, was arrested on a child exploitation charge.

Pradhan was arrested earlier this month for sexual exploitation of a child and Criminal attempt to commit a felony.

On July 26th, the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) was called in regards to a sexual assault. Investigators claim that the assault was "unfounded," which means that investigators did not find that Pradhan assaulted anyone, according to the arrest affidavit.

Investigators detailed in court documents that they found numerous explicit Google searches conducted by Pradhan including information about sexually assaulting young children. The alleged searches included various sexual acts.

When contacted by police, Pradhan told investigators he was not a "disturbed person" and was not a "pedophile". He claimed, "If he wanted to have sex with something he would have sex with a grown woman."

According to the affidavit, Pradhan stated that he was just, “researching.” Pradhan told investigators that he would search for one thing, and it led him to other things. An investigator explained to him that he intentionally typed these searches because it was on his search history.

Pradhan stated in an interview with an investigator that he works with little kids at a karate studio in Florence. He stated that he never touched them inappropriately and could talk to their parents.

The owner of Bendell Karate, Brent Bendell told KRDO that Pradhan has been an instructor at the karate studio for five years.

The owner said students and parents never complained or raised any concerns about Pradhan. Bendell said he did a background check when Pradhan was hired.

Bendell said Pradhan was the main instructor working there, so he’s forced to close the Fremont County location of the studio he has owned for 30+ years next week. Bendell explained he will reevaluate whether to reopen the studio in the winter, but right now he is offering to reimburse students or encouraging them to attend the Pueblo West location.

The owner, Brent Bendell notified parents that this incident had occurred and that Pradhan was no longer an instructor.

Parents and Students, I wanted to keep parents and students informed that an allegation was made toward Mr. P, an instructor at Florence in regards to suspicious google searches. I order to protect your child and our students, we take these allegations very seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement while they investigate. If you are contacted by an investigating officer, I encourage you to cooperate. If you have ay questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me directly. Brent Bendwell, Owner

The owner also owns a 24-hour gym next to Bendell Karate. They want to make it clear that it is remaining open.