Federal jury convicts 2 employees in fatal Wisconsin corn mill explosion
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Associated Press/Report for America
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted two senior employees at a Wisconsin corn plant of falsifying records and obstructing an investigation into a fatal corn dust explosion in 2017. The vice president of operations and a former food safety superintendent at Didion Milling falsified documents and obstructed investigations into an explosion that killed five people at a plant in Cambria, the jury found on Friday. Didion Milling pleaded guilty in September to charges that its employees had falsified cleaning and safety records for years leading up to the explosion. At least five other employees have pleaded guilty or been convicted in connection with the incident.