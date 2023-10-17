Ex-Michigan gubernatorial candidate sentenced to 2 months behind bars for Capitol riot role

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Republican candidate for governor of Michigan has been sentenced to two months behind bars for joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper on Tuesday also ordered 42-year-old Ryan Kelley to pay a $5,000 fine for his misdemeanor conviction stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Kelley was captured on video riling up other rioters and ripping a tarp outside the building. He finished fourth in a primary field of five Republican gubernatorial candidates last year. Cooper said Kelley misused his platform as a candidate for public office by promoting lies about election fraud.

