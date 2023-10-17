Disney attorneys want to question former administrator in lawsuit with DeSantis appointees

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney attorneys want to question a previous administrator of the Walt Disney World governing district as part of its defense against a lawsuit brought by a board made up of appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Disney attorneys said Monday that they had subpoenaed John Classe. He was the former administrator of what was previously called the Reedy Creek Improvement District for 55 years until it was taken over by DeSantis appointees earlier this year. After the takeover, Classe was replaced by a DeSantis ally. The takeover of the district came after Disney publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation in early grades.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.