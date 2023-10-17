Creek Walk Trail Phase 3 completed in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Phase three of the Creek Walk Trail is completed in Manitou Springs.

The city is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the community. it will take place on Oct. 20. 2023 at 10 a.m. behind the Chamber of Commerce at the Creek Walk Trail.

According to the City of Manitou Springs, the new trail will connect the Pool & Fitness Center to the Chamber of Commerce. They say that the development is instrumental in providing enhanced accessibility for wheelchair users, cyclists, and many other types of multi-modal transportation to navigate the city.

Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Fortuin from Manitou Springs City Council, Tim Beeson representing the Open Space Advisory Committee, and Junior Rodriguez from the Colorado Department of Transportation will speak at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.