Cleanup cost for nuclear contamination sites has risen nearly $1 billion since 2016, report says

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The estimated future cost to clean up 19 sites contaminated by nuclear waste from the Cold War era has risen by nearly $1 billion in the past seven years. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The recommendations include improved planning so resources can be better shared among sites and developing more comprehensive cost estimates. Officials say inflation is partly to blame, along with uncertainties about the cleanup. The Army Corps of Engineers reported about $2.6 billion in future costs associated with the program, according to its fiscal year 2022 financial statement.

By JIM SALTER and MICHAEL PHILLIS Associated Press

