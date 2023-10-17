China’s economy grows 4.9% in the third quarter, beating market expectations

By Laura He, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — China’s economic growth beat market forecasts in the third quarter, fueling expectations that the country is set to achieve its official growth target this year.

Gross domestic output (GDP) expanded by 4.9% in the third quarter from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. That was above the estimate of 4.4% growth from a Reuters poll of analysts.

On a quarterly basis, the economy increased by 1.3% in the July-to-September period, which was an acceleration from the 0.8% growth recorded in the previous three months.

In the first nine months of the year, GDP expanded by 5.2% from a year earlier.

Previously, Beijing had set an official economic growth target of “around 5%” for 2023.

