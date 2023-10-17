Athlete’s life saved during game by coaching staff and athletic trainer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An athletic trainer and two high school coaches are being credited with saving the life of a student-athlete during a varsity soccer game.

Coaches say a player from Harrison High School "went down" while playing against Widefield High School on October 5.

Harrison's assistant coach Jeff Menke says the player did get back on his feet, but after a few more steps, he collapsed again and stopped breathing.

“A couple of my players got there first and noticed that something was wrong, so they waved for me to come over so I ran out there and the athletic trainer got out there at the same time I did and it seemed like he had a seizure at first so we put him on his side and then after that, he stopped having a seizure so we had to perform CPR, " said Menke.

That's when Laura Smith the Widefield Athletic trainer jumped into action and began to administer CPR along with a defibrillator.

Laura says she is relieved that he is okay and grateful for her first response training.

That player was taken to the hospital, but his name is not being mentioned at this time.

After spending more than a week in the hospital, that player is ready to take the field again.

The game is being replayed this Saturday.