A’s pitcher Trevor May rips Oakland owner John Fisher in retirement video: ‘Sell the team, dude’
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Athletics reliever Trevor May ripped Oakland owner John Fisher and implored him to sell the franchise while announcing his retirement Monday in an empassioned video message. Fisher’s parents founded Gap, Inc., and Fisher became majority owner of the A’s in 2005. He is attempting to relocate the A’s to Las Vegas after talks for a new stadium in the Bay Area fell through, prompting outrage and protests from fans in Oakland. The A’s have also routinely ranked near the bottom in MLB in payroll. The club finished 50-112 this season, by far the worst record in baseball.