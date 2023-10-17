Air resources responding to wildfire in southwest Pueblo County, NE of Lake Isabel

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says there is a 1.3-acre fire burning in steep terrain in southwest Pueblo County, northeast of Lake Isabel.

The USFS said a Typer 2 helicopter is currently doing water bucket drops and firefighters are staged while fire managers evaluate the risks of engaging ground resources. The terrain is steep and difficult to access. The USFS said the number one concern is firefighter safety.

According to the USFS, the fire was named the 'Saint Charles Fire' and was first reported on the evening of Oct. 14. There are currently no closures or evacuations, and no structures are threatened.