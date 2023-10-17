Skip to Content
News

Air resources responding to wildfire in southwest Pueblo County, NE of Lake Isabel

Saint Charles Fire
USFS
Saint Charles Fire
By
New
Published 1:07 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says there is a 1.3-acre fire burning in steep terrain in southwest Pueblo County, northeast of Lake Isabel.

The USFS said a Typer 2 helicopter is currently doing water bucket drops and firefighters are staged while fire managers evaluate the risks of engaging ground resources. The terrain is steep and difficult to access. The USFS said the number one concern is firefighter safety.

According to the USFS, the fire was named the 'Saint Charles Fire' and was first reported on the evening of Oct. 14. There are currently no closures or evacuations, and no structures are threatened.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content