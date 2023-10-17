A Thai construction magnate convicted of poaching protected animals gets early release from prison

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai construction magnate whose conviction on poaching charges became a rare example of the rich and influential facing justice in the country was freed on parole, two months before his prison term ends. Premchai Karnasuta, chairman of Italian-Thai Development Plc, one of Thailand’s top construction firms, was convicted of killing protected animals and illegal possession of weapons. Rangers in Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in western Thailand came across him and a small party of his employees at a campsite in February 2018. They were found with the carcasses of a rare black panther, a kalij pheasant and a barking deer. He was sentenced to three years and two months in prison plus a fine.

