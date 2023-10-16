Skip to Content
Woman accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh International Airport held for court on all charges

<i>Allegheny County (PA) Police Department/KDKA</i><br/>Male French bulldog allegedly abandoned abandoned by his owner at Pittsburgh International Airport on August 4
By Madeline Bartos

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman accused of abandoning her dog at the Pittsburgh International Airport while she boarded a flight to a resort in Mexico appeared in front of a judge on Monday.

Allison Lyn Gaiser of Kittanning was held for court on all charges. She’s facing a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, along with summary violations of animal cruelty, animal neglect and abandoning a dog within the state. She waived her preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

Allegheny County police said they were called to help around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 after a dog was found unattended in a stroller near the entrance to the airport’s short-term parking lot.

Police said the dog did not have a collar, but officers were able to find a microchip. Police said they weren’t able to make contact with the owner, later identified as Gaiser, but learned she boarded a flight to a resort destination.

According to investigators, airline officials told Gaiser the dog needed to be placed in a crate in order to fly. Police said Gaiser originally tried to get a boarding pass for the animal as an “emotional support animal,” but was told she would need the proper carrier.

That’s when police said Gaiser abandoned the dog near short-term parking in a baby stroller and got on a flight.

Police have said the dog is doing well and is being fostered. Animal Friends has said it was “inundated” by people in the community and even across the nation offering to adopt the dog after hearing about his story but the outcome of the case will determine where he goes.

Both Animal Friends and county police said there are plenty of other animals looking for loving homes.

A formal arraignment for Gaiser is scheduled for Dec. 1.

