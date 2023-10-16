What to know about Elijah McClain’s death and the cases against police and paramedics

DENVER (AP) — Opening statements are set to start in the trial of a third police officer charged in the death of a Black man who was confronted by police as he was walking home in suburban Denver in 2019. The presentations in the trial of Nathan Woodyard are expected to begin Tuesday, just days after jurors delivered a split verdict against two other officers indicted in the death of Elijah McClain, convicting one and clearing the other. Paramedics later injected the 23-year massage therapist with an overdose of a powerful sedative, ketamine. He was pronounced dead three days later. Paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec are scheduled to stand trial next month.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

