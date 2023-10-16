Two Swedes shot dead in Brussels

By Catherine Nicholls

(CNN) — Two people with Swedish nationality were shot dead in the Belgian capital Brussels on Monday evening with the suspect still at large, according to Belgian public broadcaster VRT.

The motive of the shooting is not yet clear, which came as Belgium hosted Sweden in a Euro 2024 qualifying match.

Following the attack, the terror threat level for Brussels was raised to 4, the highest level. Belgium as a whole was previously level 2.

Police are on the streets to ensure safety, the city’s mayor Philippe Close posted on X.

“Following the shooting in Brussels, police services are mobilizing to guarantee safety in and around our capital, in collaboration with the Minister of the Interior,” Close said. “I am at the crisis center… to ensure coordination.”

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo posted to X: “My deepest condolences to the relatives of this cowardly attack in Brussels. I am closely following the situation, together with the Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs from [the Belgian Crisis Center]. We are monitoring the situation and ask the people of Brussels to be vigilant.”

The country’s Crisis Center also posted to X: “Tonight, a shooting took place in Brussels. There are fallen victims. Out of respect, we ask that no images or videos with relation to this incident are shared.”

