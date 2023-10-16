The Supreme Court leaves in place a court victory for PETA over North Carolina’s ag-gag law
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected North Carolina’s appeal in a dispute with animal rights groups over a law aimed at preventing undercover employees at farms and other workplaces from taking documents or recording video. The justices Monday left in place a legal victory for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in its challenge to the law. An appeals court ruled the 2015 law could not be enforced against PETA when its undercover work is being performed to conduct newsgathering activities. The law is similar to so-called state ag-gag laws that have been struck down by several courts around the country. The Supreme Court has so far refused to weigh in.