Tennessee court to decide if school shooting families can keep police records from public release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Court of Appeals is deciding whether the parents of school shooting victims can seek to veto the release of police records. A group that includes a state senator, two news organizations and a gun-rights group have sued Nashville for access to police records from the March 27 Covenant School shooting. But before the case can be decided, the courts have to decide who is allowed to be part of it. A lower court judge in May allowed the Covenant families to intervene. At an Appeals Court hearing on Monday, the groups that want the records made public argued that state law does not allow third parties in a records case.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.