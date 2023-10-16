Semitruck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado say the driver of a semi-trailer truck was killed when a train derailed and a bridge collapsed, spewing coal and mangled train cars across a highway near Pueblo on Sunday. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gayle Perez says the driver has died, but no further details were available. No other vehicles were involved. The National Transportation Safety Board is sending investigators to the site about 114 miles south of Denver. The state patrol and the sheriff’s office posted photos and videos showing a partially collapsed bridge over the interstate with the semi-truck caught beneath. Police say it was unclear when the bridge collapsed.

