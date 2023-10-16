Republicans in Nevada are split in dueling contest over 2024 presidential nomination

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s dueling presidential nominating contests have split the Republican presidential field, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opting to compete against former President Donald Trump in the caucus run by the state GOP while three major rivals run instead in the early state primary. DeSantis announced Sunday he would run in the Feb. 8 caucus and try to win delegates that help a candidate become a nominee. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday signed up to run in the Feb. 6 primary, run by the state.

