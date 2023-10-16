Rep. Boebert challenger Adam Frisch has raised second-most nationwide for a House seat

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Campaign donations continue to pour in for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in his bid to unseat Congressional District 3 Representative Lauren Boebert.

New campaign filings show that Frisch has raised over 7.7 million dollars this year, more than three times the amount that Boebert has raised at just shy of $2.5 million.

Meanwhile, President Biden had planned to visit Pueblo Monday on a trip to discuss clean energy, but mentioned Boebert multiple times in the lead up, indicating a potential attempt to flip the House seat.

After narrowly beating Adam Frisch last November, Representative Lauren Boebert got to keep her seat representing the third congressional district of Colorado.

However, Adam Frisch is working to unseat her once again, and this time around he's got a lot more money behind him.

Frisch's 7.7 million dollars in campaign contributions places him as the highest-funded Democratic house candidate, and he's second only to the funds raised by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Both Boebert and Frisch are backed mostly by out-of-state donors. Of Frisch's 10,018 donations, a little over 20% are from Colorado. Of Boebert's 3,675 donations, around 25% are from in the state.

In a statement sent to KRDO, Boebert wrote:

"I'm incredibly grateful to the thousands of voters across the 3rd District and beyond who have stood by me and continued to support our grassroots-led campaign. Our fundraising has always been powered by the working-class families of rural Colorado, which is why I've worked tirelessly to deliver substantive results for them on the local issues they care about most. While I know progressive dark-money groups will continue to pour millions into our district to smear me and mislead Coloradans, I'm as confident as ever that we will have the resources we need to share our message and win in 2024." Representative Lauren Boebert

KRDO reached out to Adam Frisch's campaign for comment and are still waiting for a response.