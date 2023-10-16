New York City limiting migrant families with children to 60-day shelter stays to ease strain on city

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced he is limiting shelter stays for migrant families with children to 60 days in the city’s housing system. Monday’s move to tighten the rules comes as the Democratic mayor seeks to ease the pressure a city system overwhelmed by the arrival of more than 120,000 international asylum seekers in this past year. Authorities said they will begin sending 60-day notices to migrant families with children in shelters for them to find different places to live. The mayor’s office says more than 60,000 migrants currently live in city shelters, many of them without the legal ability to work.

