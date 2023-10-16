Mother under arrest, accused of killing her daughter

By Cameron Glenn

Click here for updates on this story

MODESTO, California (KOVR) — A woman is in custody for allegedly killing her own daughter at an apartment in Modesto.

Modesto police say that around 12:47 p.m. Saturday, there was a 911 call reporting a possible assault at the Crown Ridge Apartments, located at 3925 Scenic Drive.

Police arrived at the apartment and found the child’s body. They say a second child in the apartment was unharmed. After investigating the incident, police determined that the victim’s mother, 32-year-old Mina Nazari, killed the child intentionally.

Nazari was arrested on murder charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.