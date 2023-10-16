Missing at-risk teen from Colorado Springs has been located

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported Monday that an at-risk teen has been located after being missing for almost two weeks.

CSPD first reported that 17-year-old Alena Frisby was missing on Oct. 4. She suffers from a developmental disability and was last seen near her home in the Northgate area of Colorado Springs, according to CSPD.

CSPD said Monday that Alena has been located safely. No further information has been released at this time.