Miniature ‘Star Wars’ X-wing gets over $3 million at auction of Hollywood model-maker’s collection

DALLAS (AP) — A miniature X-wing Starfighter used in a “Star Wars” film sold for over $3 million during a weekend auction of items both collected and created by longtime Hollywood model-maker Greg Jein. The collection amassed by Jein, who died last year at the age of 76, brought in about $13.6 million during a weekend event at Heritage Auctions in Dallas. The auction house says that everyone from model-makers to collectors and science fiction fans attended, making the event its best-attended in years. Jein not only had an Oscar and Emmy-nominated career of nearly half a century, but he also spent a lifetime collecting.

