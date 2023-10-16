Manhunt underway for four inmates, including a murder suspect, who escaped a Georgia jail and left in a waiting car, authorities say

By Macie Goldfarb, CNN

(CNN) — Four inmates, including a man charged with murder, are on the run from authorities after escaping a central Georgia jail through a damaged window and getting in a car that was waiting for them, according to authorities.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the inmates escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center in Macron, about 84 miles southeast of Atlanta, around 3 a.m. Monday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. The four climbed through a broken day room window and through a cut fence before hopping into a blue Dodge Challenger that was waiting nearby, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

One of the escapees is Joey Fournier, 52, who is accused of murder. The others are Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, accused of aggravated assault, and Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, accused of possession of a firearm and drug trafficking, the sheriff’s office said.

The fourth escapee, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, was detained for the US Marshals after being convicted on federal charges related to the “armed distribution of large quantities of drugs,” officials from the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating the four men and have set up a tip line at 478-751-7500. Those with information can also call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 877-682-7463.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Steve Almasy contributed to this report.