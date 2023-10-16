Kenyan Facebook moderators accuse Meta of not negotiating sincerely

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The lawyer representing 184 former Facebook content moderators based in Kenya who have sued the site’s parent company, Meta, over working conditions and pay has told the judge that Meta was not sincere in trying to reach an out-of-court settlement as agreed in the last court session. Lawyer Mercy Mutemi says the talks had collapsed and the former moderators want to proceed with a contempt of court case against Meta. The moderators were employed via a San Francisco subcontractor to work in its hub in the capital, Nairobi. Their job entailed screening user content in 12 African languages and removing any uploads deemed to breach Facebook’s community standards and terms of service. Some say they were required to watch horrific content.

