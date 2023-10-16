Israeli video compilation shows the savagery and ease of Hamas’ attack

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s military brought together a group of foreign correspondents to screen a 40-minute reel of gruesome footage compiled from the Hamas attack last week. The footage showed a burnt baby, a dumpster full of burnt bodies and gunmen shooting at already slain civilians in cars. The screening Monday came as Israel’s military faces increasing pressure to back up their claims of atrocities committed by the militants. Israel is preventing vital supplies from reaching the Gaza Strip, bombarding the territory with airstrikes, and planning a ground invasion in retaliation for the attack.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.