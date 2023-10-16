In Brazil’s Amazon, rivers fall to record low levels during drought

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The Negro River, the Amazon’s second largest tributary, has reached its lowest level since official measurements began near Manaus 121 years ago. Monday’s record confirms that this part of the world’s largest rainforest is suffering its worst drought, just a little over two years after its most significant flooding. In the morning, the water level in the city’s port went as low as 13.5 meters (44.3 feet), down from 30.02 meters (98.5 feet) registered in June 2021 — its highest level on record.

