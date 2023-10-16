Gaza’s limited water supply raises concerns for human health

NEW YORK (AP) — Limited water supplies are posing a growing threat to human health in the Gaza Strip. Regular sources of water have mostly dried up with Israel cutting off pipelines and fuel and electricity to run water and sewage plants. Most people can’t survive more than a few days without drinking water, especially vulnerable groups like children, the elderly or those with health conditions. And a lack of sanitation can increase the spread of deadly diseases. As hospitals struggle to care for the injured in Gaza, the World Health Organization says a lack of clean water puts more lives at risk.

