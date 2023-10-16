Gas prices drop in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to a GasBuddy price report, gas prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 14.3 cents per gallon within the last week. As of Oct. 16, the cost is $3.53/g.

The report indicates gas prices are 38.5 cents per gallon lower than in September, and 1.4 cents per gallon lower than in October 2022. GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.19/g on Oct. 15, while the most expensive was $4.06/g, a difference of 87.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gas has fallen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g, down 29.9 cents per gallon from a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

October 16, 2022: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

October 16, 2021: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 16, 2020: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

October 16, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

October 16, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

October 16, 2017: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 16, 2016: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 16, 2015: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

October 16, 2014: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

October 16, 2013: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Denver- $3.52/g, down 12.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.64/g.

Fort Collins- $3.76/g, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.81/g.

Colorado- $3.63/g, down 11.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.75/g.

For more information on gas prices from GasBuddy, click here.