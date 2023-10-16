French schools hold a moment of silence in an homage to a teacher killed in a knife attack
PARIS (AP) — Schoolchildren and educators will hold a moment of silence in French schools to honor a teacher who was fatally stabbed last week by a former student suspected of Islamic radicalization. The homage on Monday afternoon will also pay tribute to another teacher, Samuel Paty, killed exactly three years ago near his Paris area school. He was beheaded by a radicalized Chechen later killed by police. The French government heightened the national threat alert and ordered up to 7,000 soldiers to be deployed by Monday night and until further notice to bolster security and vigilance around France. Counterterrorism authorities are investigating Friday’s stabbing, and the suspected assailant and several others are in custody.