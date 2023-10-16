Four inmates escape from detention center

By Albany Herald Staff

MACON, Georgia (Albany Herald) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center. The Inmates fled from the detention center through a damaged day room window and a cut fence, after a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the location and helped the inmates flee at 3 a.m. Monday.

Among the escapees is 52-year-old Joey Fournier, a white male with gray hair and blue eyes, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds. He was being held in the Bib County Detention Center for murder.

The second inmate is 24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson, is a black male with dreads, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 165 pounds. He was being held for aggravated assault.

The third inmate is 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, a black male with braids who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 190 pounds. He was being detained for the United States Marshalls.

The fourth inmate is 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes, a black male with black hair who 5-foot-7 and weighs 160 pounds. He was being detained for possession of a firearm, and drug trafficking.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI and United States Marshalls Office, is currently looking for the inmates.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of any of the inmates or the vehicle involved is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

