Colorado Springs Airport launches Hidden Disabilities Program for travelers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport announced Monday that it will offer travelers with non-visible disabilities an opportunity to travel more easily through the Hidden Disabilities

Sunflower program, a national program currently offered at more than 220 airports worldwide.

According to the airport, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program is a simple tool for passengers to voluntarily share that they have a disability that might not be immediately apparent and would need a little extra help, time, and understanding while at the airport.

Travelers with a non-visible disability can request a Sunflower lanyard at the airport’s information desk. The Sunflower lanyard is designed as a discreet way for airport staff to recognize travelers who might need extra time and assistance, the airport said.

In the announcement, the airport added that the Sunflower lanyard program does not authorize special privileges to the wearer. The program is only intended to signal to others that additional assistance or patience may be required. Travelers should continue to coordinate with their airline and/or TSA Cares (1-855-787-2227) for pre-travel questions and special accommodation arrangements.

For more information, visit Colorado Springs Airport Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program