Coast Guard opens formal inquiry into collapse of mast on Maine schooner that killed a passenger
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Coast Guard has launched a formal investigation into the collapse of a mast aboard a historic schooner that killed one person and injured three others off Maine’s seacoast. The chief mast on the schooner Grace Bailey broke and fell onto the deck Oct. 9, killing a woman and leaving three others with head and neck injuries. Coast Guard officials said Monday the inquiry is intended to determine what led to the collpase and identify anything that can improve maritime safety. The vessel was returning from a four-day trip carrying tourists off Maine with 33 people aboard when the mast snapped.