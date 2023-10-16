Californians plead guilty in $600 million nationwide catalytic converter theft scheme

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three members of a California family have pleaded guilty to conspiracy for their role in a ring that shipped $600 million worth of stolen catalytic converters from California to New Jersey. Federal prosecutors say brothers Tou Sue Vang and Andrew Vang and their mother Monica Moua of Sacramento were part of a national network of thieves, dealers, and processors who provided the stolen auto anti-smog devices to a metal refinery for more than $600 million dollars. The three acknowledged receiving $38 million for their roles in the scheme. Twenty-one people have been charged in the case. Catalytic converters are easily stolen and contain precious metals that prosecutors say are sometimes worth more than gold.

