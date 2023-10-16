Biden postpones Colorado trip for national security meetings

By Donald Judd, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden is scrapping a trip to Colorado for “national security meetings,” the White House said Monday.

Discussions are underway for Biden to possibly visit the Middle East after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an invitation to Biden, though the White House said Sunday it has no new travel plans to announce at this time.

“The President will be staying home here at the White House today, to focus on national security issues, he'll be meeting with his national security team,” he said, adding the administration remains “laser-focused on this war against Hamas.”

If Biden plans to travel to Israel in the coming days, the NSC spokesman said he didn’t “have any announcements to speak to today, in terms of travel,” instead pointing to Blinken’s travel in the region, where he’ll meet with his Israeli counterparts “about the conversations he's been … in the Arab world, there in the Middle East.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.