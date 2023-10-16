Banker who got into double trouble for claiming 2 meals on expenses loses UK lawsuit over firing

LONDON (AP) — A financial analyst who was fired by Citibank after claiming a two-sandwich lunch on expenses has lost a legal battle for wrongful dismissal. A British judge has ruled that the bank was entitled to sack Szabolcs Fekete for gross misconduct. The judge said Fekete lied when he claimed to have consumed two sandwiches, two coffees and two pasta dishes during a work trip when he had really shared them with his partner. The judge said Citibank “requires a commitment to honesty from its employees.” The judgment was dated Sept. 19 but first reported by the Financial Times on Monday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.