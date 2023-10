PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say they have made an arrest of a suspect in an airport parking garage shooting that killed one officer and wounded another last week. Police scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to release details.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.