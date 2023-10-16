AP Top 25 Takeaways: Group of Five teams struggling to break into rankings with lack of P5 upsets

The Group of Five teams have arrived in the AP Top 25. For the first time this season, more than one team that plays in a non-Power Five conference is ranked in The Associated Press college football poll. Air Force from the Mountain West entered for the first time since 2019 at No. 22 and No. 23 Tulane of the American Athletic Conference re-entered the rankings. G5 teams tend to work their way into the rankings at this point in the season, but lack of marquee victories is holding back the whole group.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.