Animal shelter helping dog found with bullet in chest

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — An animal shelter in Las Vegas is helping a dog who was found with a bullet embedded in his chest.

According to The Animal Foundation, the dog, who has been named Dawson, was found in a Las Vegas apartment complex bleeding profusely.

The shelter says Clark County Animal Protection Services arrived to the complex and said it appeared that the blood was coming from the top of Dawson’s head near his right ear.

After being rushed to The Animal Foundation, veterinary staff found an open wound in his ear canal.

“An exam confirmed our worst fears — Dawson’s injury is from a bullet wound,” the shelter said.

The Animal Foundation said Dawson had been shot with a handgun and the bullet was found embedded in his chest. According to the shelter, the veterinary team removed the 1 cm. bullet from Dawson and cleaned his wounds.

The shelter believes that the gunshot wound was fresh and “likely” occurred a few days before Dawson was found.

“Even though Dawson has a long road ahead of him, he is a sweet, wiggly boy who loves belly rubs,” The Animal Foundation noted.

The shelter said Clark County Animal Protection Services is investigating the incident.

