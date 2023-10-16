1940s Ford from Modesto wins title of World’s Most Beautiful Truck

By Dominic Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

MODESTO, California (KOVR) — The city of Modesto, known as the home of American graffiti, is also known for its classic cars. Now, a truck from Modesto was named the most beautiful in the world.

Out of several cars and trucks that span generations, one stood out.

Greg Tidwell owns a 1940 Ford. It’s a truck that just won the title of the world’s most beautiful truck at the Grand National Truck Show.

“It was…I don’t even know how to say it,” Tidwell said. “It was awe-inspiring, breathtaking. I was totally shocked I won.”

Tidwell’s adventure began when he took his project vehicle to South City Rod and Custom.

“This project probably took closer to 2-3 years, all in all, just because of how many modifications were required,” said Bill Ganahl, who started the shop in 2008.

“I wanted to keep the truck kind of late-’50s, early ’60s vibe,” Tidwell said. “You know, kind of American graffiti period being I am born and raised in Modesto.”

Tidwell wanted bold and ostentatious, but subtle and elegant. The color was inspired by a Christmas ornament.

“So I picked up the ornament and [the] next few days, I drove to Bill’s shop and I carried it in and he looked at me and said, ‘You’re kidding me right?’ ” he said.

Tidwell almost didn’t even go to the truck show. Right before, his father suffered a stroke.

“I wasn’t going to go to the show. You know, I couldn’t do it,” Tidwell said. “I can’t leave Dad. I can’t go.”

Tidwell said his father told him, “Go. What are you going to do, sit and watch me? Go.”

“When we got on stage and won, it made a big difference,” Tidwell said. He added, “My dad was born in 1940. His favorite color is green. It all brought everything together. [I] brought home the trophy that night and walked into the hospital and said, ‘Dad, we won.’ “

Tidwell’s dad is currently recovering. As for the truck, it’s been making the rounds nationally at different shows.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.